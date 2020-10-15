SIT to probe 'irregularities' in Maharashtra's Jalyukt scheme: Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Fadnavis govt's water conservation scheme to be probed
Anil Deshmukh should focus on law and order in Maharashtra: BJP leader
Mask violation fine up from Rs 200 to Rs 500 in Nagpur: Anil Deshmukh
Trying to keep aside 13% posts for Marathas in police recruitment: Deshmukh
Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra govt over crop damage assessment
-
The Maharashtra government has
decided to hand over to the SIT the probe into the "irregularities" in the Jalyukt Shivar water conservation scheme as the CAG report has raised questions on its quality and results, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.
His statement comes a day after the state government announced a probe into the Jalyukt Shivar scheme launched by the earlier Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation.
"#CAG report has raised many questions on the quality, cost & results of the Jalyukt Shivar scheme launched by Ex-CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. Hence we have decided to hand it over to #SIT for the investigation of irregularities in this scheme & then take further actions accordingly," Deshmukh tweeted.
The "Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan", a pet project of Fadnavis, was launched in 2014 with the objective of making Maharashtra drought-free by 2019.
The project involved deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, work on nullahs and digging of farm ponds.
Shiv Sena, whose president Uddhav Thackeray is now the state chief minister, was also a part of the Fadnavis-led government during 2014-2019.
However, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report submitted to the state legislature last month had observed that the scheme, under which Rs 9,633.75 crore were spent, was not much effective.
It had little impact in achieving water neutrality and increasing the ground water level and its execution was characterized by lack of transparency, the CAG had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU