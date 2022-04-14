Six people killed in fire at Andhra chemical plant, dozen injured

-
Six persons died in a fire accident in a chemical factory located in Akkireddygudem in the district and 12 others sustained burns, police said on Thursday.
According to Rahul Dev Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Eluru, the injured are being treated in a Government Hospital in Vijayawada.
He said it is suspected the fire broke out late on Wednesday in the plant's reactor that makes polymer power.
A doctor in the hospital said four of the injured are in serious condition.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.
According to an official release, he also announced Rs five lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.
