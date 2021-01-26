Six police officers awarded J&K Police medals for meritorious services

-
On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir announced Jammu and Kashmir Police medal for gallantry and J-K Police medal for meritorious service.
The government has awarded Jammu and Kashmir Police medal for meritorious service to six police personnel, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, ADGP, CID; Satish Khandare, ADGP, UT of Ladakh; Harmeet Singh Mehta, SSP, Kishtwar; Rajni Sharma, Additional SP, Ramban; Ghulam Shah Rubbani, SI and Mushtaq Ahmad, SI.
Further, recognizing the exemplary acts of bravery and courage beyond the call of normal duty in preventing crime and in nabbing dreaded criminals, the government has awarded J-K Police medal for gallantry to 169 police officers/officials.
