Six police officers awarded J&K Police medals for meritorious services

The government has awarded J-K Police medal for gallantry to 169 police officers/officials

Special Operation Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants at Nowhatta in Srinagar
On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir announced Jammu and Kashmir Police medal for gallantry and J-K Police medal for meritorious service.

The government has awarded Jammu and Kashmir Police medal for meritorious service to six police personnel, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, ADGP, CID; Satish Khandare, ADGP, UT of Ladakh; Harmeet Singh Mehta, SSP, Kishtwar; Rajni Sharma, Additional SP, Ramban; Ghulam Shah Rubbani, SI and Mushtaq Ahmad, SI.

Further, recognizing the exemplary acts of bravery and courage beyond the call of normal duty in preventing crime and in nabbing dreaded criminals, the government has awarded J-K Police medal for gallantry to 169 police officers/officials.

First Published: Tue, January 26 2021. 06:40 IST

