Govt buys paddy worth Rs 1.10 trn at MSP so far this kharif season

The government has procured 583.31 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 1,10,130.52 crore so far this kharif marketing season at the minimum support price, amid protest by farmers at Delhi-borders seeking repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the MSP.

Kharif marketing season starts from October.

"In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at from farmers as per existing schemes," the food ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The has procured 583.31 lakh tonnes of paddy till January 25, up 20.53 per cent from 483.92 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

"About 84.06 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 1,10,130.52 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 583.31 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes.

