Skill, re-skill, up-skill to stay relevant: PM Modi tells India's youth

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the workplace and people have to "skill, re-skill and up-skill" themselves to stay relevant for employment, said Prime Minister on Wednesday

"It is always a challenge to stay relevant as markets changing--more so in today's disruptive times,” said Modi in a televised speech on the fifth anniversary’s Mission, a plan to train 400 million Indians by 2022.

Skill is learning a way to add value to something; re-skilling is looking to innovate or improvise; and up-skilling is upping your abilities to produce better in sync with the requirements, he said.

“Covid-19 has changed the nature of jobs, and then there is new technology which has impacted our lives too. Our youth have to adopt new skills,” he said

Modi was addressing a digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day, an event recognised by the United Nations and celebrated on July 15 every year.