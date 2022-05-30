Skymet says IMD declared Southwest monsoon onset in a hurry; met denies

Did the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declare the onset of monsoon on Sunday early without meeting all the parameters?

If and few other independent forecasters are to be believed, it has--a charge vehemently denied by the .

“We never compromise on science because is followed not just by some private weathermen but across the globe by several reputed institutions and we are known for our scientific rigor when it comes to making predictions, forecasts and mapping weather patterns,” Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Business Standard.

Private weather forecasting agency in statement issued today said that IMD while declaring the onset of monsoon over Kerala coast on Sunday has based its decision on wind speeds and OLR (outgoing longwave radiation) for the last two days but when it came to rainfall which is the most important and visible manifestation of rainfall, its own data shows that the criteria wasn’t fulfilled for the required two days necessary to declare a proper onset of monsoon.

“Onset conditions were fulfilled only for one day, May 29th. Day prior (May 28) and day later (May 30) only 40 per cent of the designated stations met the rainfall criteria.,” said in a statement.

“Declaring monsoon based on single day observations amounts to gross violation of standards, never attempted in the past,” Skymet alleged, saying that any reputed scientific body can ill afford to bend rules and criteria, just to prove the forecast right.

“Such a step, if taken knowingly, becomes highly objectionable and if otherwise, amounts to an illusion of knowledge,” the private forecaster alleged.

Skymet further said that as per their observation and parameters, monsoon hasn’t yet arrived over the Kerala coast and today (May 30th) seven out of the 14 earmarked stations have recorded nil rainfall and two more locations have registered less than 1mm rainfall.

Most locations with a fair amount of sunshine fail to give the monsoon feel, Skymet added.

Skymet’s claims were supported by few other independent weather forecasters on social media who questioned IMD’s declaration of monsoon onset on Sunday.

To this, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra countered saying that the press statement issued by the met yesterday clearly mentions that rainfall criteria has been met for two consecutive days prior to onset declaration.

“Now if someone says that rainfall across all the stations should happen with the same strength for all the days it isn’t possible,” he said.

“But, we are following the parameters set by IMD itself to say that it hasn’t met the rainfall criteria needed for onset declaration and has based its assumption on just the wind and OLR,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather.

The met in its statement issued yesterday said that conditions have been satisfied for declaration of onset of over Kerala which are depth of westerly winds extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level, the strength of the westerly winds increasing over southeast Arabian Sea, rise in cloudiness over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Kerala and widespread rainfall activity over Kerala during past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, amid the controversy, the IMD today said that in the next 3-4 days the will advance into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states.