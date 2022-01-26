Small buses ideal for public transport in city limits: Karnataka CM Bommai

-
ALSO READ
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
BJP likely to send Pradhan, Arun Singh as central observers to Karnataka
K'taka CM Bommai indicates cabinet expansion would take some time
RBI extends deadline for shifting of current accounts till Oct 31
-
Small buses are ideal for public transport in city limits, therefore priority should be on inducting more minibuses for city service, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a meeting to review the performance of the Transport department, he instructed the officials to provide buses from the department to the organisation which has come forward to convert them into CNG buses.
Referring to 30 online services of the department being provided for the general public, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to launch an intensive publicity campaign to spread awareness about it among the public.
Stressing that the demand for the buses is higher in the rural areas, Bommai instructed the officials to review the number of buses being operated in existing routes.
He also asked the officials to submit a report on expenditure being incurred on the repair of the buses.
Transport minister B Sriramulu, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU