Social activist Anna Hazare discharged from Pune hospital

Social activist was on Friday discharged from a private hospital in Pune, where he was admitted after he complained of chest pain, the hospital authorities said.

The 84-year-old anti-corruption crusader was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Thursday for chest pain, following which an angiography and other tests were conducted, they said.

"Hazare was discharged from the hospital today, as he is fine now. During the angiogram, a minor blockage was detected. There was no need for angioplasty or any surgery. Following treatment at the hospital, he was allowed to be discharged," said Dr Parvez Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic.

According to Hazare's office, the social activist has been advised to take complete rest.

