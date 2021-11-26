Farmers' non-violent struggle a unique saga of valour: Punjab CM Channi

-
As the farmers' movement completed a year, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said their non-violent struggle is a unique saga of valour, patience and determination not only for repealing the farm laws but also to uphold the ethos of democracy and human rights.
Channi said he salutes the indomitable spirit of farmers who have been sitting at Delhi's borders for a year.
The farmers have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last one year. The movement against three new farm laws of the Centre began with a "Dilli Chalo" programme on November 26-27 last year.
The Centre has recently announced its decision to repeal the three farm laws.
In a tweet, Channi hailed the farmers, saying, Their non-violent struggle is a unique saga of valour, patience and determination not only for repealing the draconian laws but also to uphold the ethos of democracy and human rights".
I salute the indomitable spirit of our food growers who are sitting in Delhi from this day last year protesting against the black farm laws enacted by Modi government, he said.
Terming the Union Cabinet's approval of a bill repealing the farm laws on Wednesday as a mere "formality", farmer leaders had earlier said now they want the government to resolve their other pending demands, most importantly the legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws, will now be introduced in Lok Sabha for passage in the Winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.
A meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farm unions spearheading the ongoing stir, will be held on November 27 at the Singhu border. In the meeting, the farm unions will take a decision regarding the further course of action, a SKM statement earlier said.
