Some 3,000 flights cancelled, 11,500 delayed worldwide on Tuesday: Tracker

-
ALSO READ
Assam, Meghalaya to set up committees for inter-state border disputes
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Experts warn of 'viral blizzard' in US as Omicron hits 41 states
Omicron detected in California wastewater before WHO declaration: Report
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
-
Amid the global surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, almost 3,000 flights have been cancelled and more than 11,500 flights have been delayed worldwide on Tuesday.
A total of 2,969 flight cancellations and 11,512 flight delays worldwide on Tuesday, with 1,172 of the cancellations and 5,458 of the delays occurring within, into, or out of the US, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Earlier on Monday, Flightradar24 data showed that 12,528 delayed flights and 2,959 cancelled flights were reported with airlines and airports in the US, accounting for nearly half of all delays and cancellations worldwide.
Similarly, air travellers in the US continued to face flight disruptions, with 2,513 flights cancelled on Sunday and 2,850 on Saturday due to staff members calling in sick.
Amid the Holidays celebrations during the Christmas weekend, the US on Tuesday set a single-day record of new COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases.
The seven-day moving average is now more than 240,000 COVID-19 cases a day, The Hill reported. This average of daily new cases reached 122,297, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU