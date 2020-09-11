JUST IN
Sonia removes Azad, Soni, Vora and Kharge as AICC general secretaries

She also set up a special committee comprising senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, and Ambika Soni to assist her in party matters

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The committee will also include KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala.

In a major organisational rejig, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday removed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora and Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries.

She also set up a special committee comprising senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, and Ambika Soni to assist her in party matters. The committee will also include KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala.

P Chidambaram, Jitendra Singh, Tariq Anwar and Randeep Surjewala have been made regular CWC members in the organisational restructuring.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 21:51 IST

