Sonia removes Azad, Soni, Vora and Kharge as AICC general secretaries

In a major organisational rejig, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday removed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora and Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries.
She also set up a special committee comprising senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, and Ambika Soni to assist her in party matters. The committee will also include KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala.
P Chidambaram, Jitendra Singh, Tariq Anwar and Randeep Surjewala have been made regular CWC members in the organisational restructuring.
