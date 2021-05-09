Sonowal resigns as CM before BJP MLAs meet to elect new leader

-
ALSO READ
Bodo protest turned into Bodo agreement under Sonowal government: Nadda
Assam earthquake: CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges citizens to stay alert
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
BJP's estranged ally BPF joins Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in Assam
-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Jagadish Mukhi prior to a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party which is expected to elect the next Chief Minister of the state, Raj Bhawan sources said.
As is the tradition, the Governor asked Sonowal to continue in office till the formation of the new government.
The party's central leadership had summoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both contenders for the top post, to New Delhi on Saturday for discussions on the formation of the next government in the state.
The duo held a series of meetings, lasting for more than four hours, with BJP President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which Sarma said the BJP''s legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday and all questions related to the formation of the next government will be answered there.
The BJP had not announced the name of the Chief Minister before the polls and speculations are rife for the last one week on who would be the next Chief Minister of the state.
Sonowal was projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate during the 2016 polls which the BJP had successfully won, making him the first BJP chief minister in the North East.
The ruling BJP alliance is the first non-Congress government in the state to win an election for the second consecutive term.
Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six. PTI DG JRC JRC
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU