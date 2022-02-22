Sonowal to lay foundation stones of several port projects on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Govt's new PPP port guidelines link tariffs to market-determined rates
AYUSH industry established market of $18 mn in world: Sarbananda Sonowal
India, Russia discuss collaboration in shipbuilding, inland waterways
Govt takes a step towards deregulating PPP tariffs at major ports
Sarbananda Sonowal meets passengers injured in Jorhat boat accident
-
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several port projects in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
These projects are initiatives under the PM GatiShakti to cut down logistics cost, improve supply chains and make local goods globally competitive in line with the Maritime India Vision 2030.
"The minister will inaugurate skill development facility the CEMS (Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding) in Visakhapatnam on February 23 under the Sagarmala project to provide skilled manpower as a crucial foundation for coastal community development," the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.
Sonowal will also review the functions of the Dredging Corporation of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU