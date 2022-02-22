Allegations of BJP using central agencies against opponents baseless: FM

-
ALSO READ
Winter session: Centre conspiring to divide Opposition, says Kharge
Sonia Gandhi meets Opposition leaders to chalk out common strategy
Budget 2022: Oppn slams it as 'Pegasus spin budget', 'zero-sum budget'
Rajya Sabha MPs' suspension is strangulation of Opposition's voice: Kharge
Kharge reiterates no apology will be made over conduct of suspended RS MPs
-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday termed the charge of the BJP-led government using central agencies against political opponents as "baseless allegations".
Speaking to reporters here, she also wondered how meetings between opposition like the ones involving Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP's Sharad Pawar continue, if the Centre was putting pressure through the agencies.
She explained that the ED acts only when an offence has been created or registered somewhere, and if there is a case made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Asked specifically about the charges of the BJP using central agencies against the opposition to silence them or to make state governments unstable, Sitharaman rubbished the allegations as "baseless".
"Assume that we are using the investigative agencies against the opposition, here all three have come together and are making public statements. What is the use of the pressure? There is no pressure being applied. If you want to meet, please do so," she said.
Without naming the BJP workers, the FM said the same opposition which is using the state police against 'karyakartas' (workers) in West Bengal, should not be making such allegations.
She also explained how the ED, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, goes about its work as a law enforcement agency.
"Even if ED wishes to do something for political or any other (reasons), it is just not possible. Unless you have the material before you which is substantive enough (to act).and ED, mind you, cannot go there first. It's a law enforcing agency which deals with predicate offence, which means there is an offence somewhere that is acted upon, post that there is an offence created which is coming under the PMLA realm and then the ED goes in there," she said.
".even if I wish, it (investigation) just cannot happen. But, even if I wish, if there is an offence there, I can't stop it either," she added.
The Opposition has been vociferous in its protest over the use of central agencies, claiming that there is a pattern of political adversaries being targeted by the arms of the central government.
"Every party has the right in a democracy to meet and build alliances. But don't speak about pressure. You meet and definitely talk. If we assume that the pressure is indeed being applied, you are still talking? Which means what is the use of the pressure. This is a baseless allegation, I am saying again and again, the FM said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU