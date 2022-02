PM Narendra Modi to address webinar on water, sanitation on Wednesday

Prime Minister will address a webinar on Wednesday on the focus of the Union Budget on water and sanitation.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and ministers of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu along with key stakeholders from WASH, UN agency and technical experts from the domain will also participate in the webinar.

After the prime minister's address, eminent people from the water and sanitation sector, private sector representatives and grassroot stakeholders will share their views on budget and impact created by providing safe drinking water in rural homes.

Apart from the experts, people from key resource centres, which are empanelled by the to train various stakeholders, will provide their suggestions on improving implementation of the mission, an official statement said.

They will also talk about their field experience, training imparted at different levels to senior officials, mid-level programme implementers and ground level workforce.

The states have engaged civil society organisations as implementing support agencies to handhold the panchayats in community engagement, organise transect walk, form Pani Samiti and develop village action plan. Members of implementing support agencies will be sharing their work carried out at the field during the webinar.

