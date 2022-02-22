PM Narendra Modi to address webinar on water, sanitation on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of UP polls, PM Modi inaugurates Saryu canal project in Balrampur
Meet Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a minister who keeps both oars in the water
Over 90 million rural households receiving tap water: Jal Shakti Ministry
Jal Jeevan Mission: Shekhawat to chair conference of NE ministers on Sep 16
Govt to ensure tap water connection for every household by 2024: Shekhawat
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Wednesday on the focus of the Union Budget on water and sanitation.
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and ministers of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu along with key stakeholders from WASH, UN agency and technical experts from the domain will also participate in the webinar.
After the prime minister's address, eminent people from the water and sanitation sector, private sector representatives and grassroot stakeholders will share their views on budget and impact created by providing safe drinking water in rural homes.
Apart from the experts, people from key resource centres, which are empanelled by the Jal Jeevan Mission to train various stakeholders, will provide their suggestions on improving implementation of the mission, an official statement said.
They will also talk about their field experience, training imparted at different levels to senior officials, mid-level programme implementers and ground level workforce.
The states have engaged civil society organisations as implementing support agencies to handhold the panchayats in community engagement, organise transect walk, form Pani Samiti and develop village action plan. Members of implementing support agencies will be sharing their work carried out at the field during the webinar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU