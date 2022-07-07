Soon, Jaipur's Pratap Nagar to get coaching hub for 70,000 students

-
Jaipur will have a coaching hub that will host some 70,000 students and separately have apartments, a hostel and 90 showrooms, according to plans made by the Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) for a state famed for its tuition industry.
The coaching hub, spread over 67,000 square metres in Pratap Nagar, is being constructed in two phases.
Five towers are to be built in the first phase and three in the second. There will be eight towers where each floor will have space for coaching institutions to purchase.
In an online auction for the hub on Thursday, 30 showrooms and two plots were auctioned. “The minimum bid for the showroom on the upper ground floor was Rs 49 lakh and it fetched three times this price”, said an RHB official.
The minimum bid for showrooms on the lower ground and first floors was Rs 39 lakh and Rs 35 lakh and fetched twice the price. Two plots of 1,700 sqm each for the use as guest house, hostel, and studio apartment were sold for over 1.5 times the minimum bid of Rs 49,000/sqm.
RHB commissioner Pawan Arora said RHB got revenue of Rs 54.7 crore in the auction and remaining 60 showrooms will be up for bidding in August.
Arora said the auction of a commercial plot spread over 1200 square metres in Indira Gandhi Nagar Jagatpura in Jaipur gave RHB almost double the minimum bid price of Rs 48,000 per square metre.
RHB was established in 1970 by the state government as an autonomous body to provide affordable housing. Kota, some 250 km south of Jaipur, is India’s coaching hub where thousands of students come every year to train for competitive exams.
