Soon, Pfizer's oral Covid drug Paxlovid to be available in India

Two Gujarat-based pharma companies and Cadila Pharmaceuticals will now make Pfizer’s anti-Covid drug Paxlovid under a licensing agreement with the Medicine Patent Pool (MPP).

MPP is an UN-based public health organisation working to increase access to life-saving medicines for low and medium income countries (LMICs). MPP has an agreement with PF Prism Holdings BV (Pfizer) that grants MPP the rights to sub-license manufacture and commercialisation rights to sub-licensees in 95 LMICs that cover 53 per cent of the world’s population.

Around 100 generic manufacturers from across the world had submitted their expressions of interest with the MPP for a sub-license to manufacture the drug.

On Thursday Torrent Pharma said in a statement that it would manufacture and commercialise the generic version of Pfizer’s oral Covid19 treatment.

It has signed a ‘non-exclusive, non-transferrable, non-sub-licensible’ license agreement to use the patents and know how in relation to the compound nirmatrelvir with the MPP for manufacture and commercialization of the generic version of Paxlovid (the product containing nirmatrelvir to be co-packaged and co-administered with ritonavir) in 95 low and medium income countries including India.

This oral therapy is used for treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid consists of nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, and ritonavir, which slows down nirmatrelvir’s breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

Paxlovid is administered as three tablets (two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir) taken together orally twice daily for five days, for 30 tablets. The drug is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after the diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

Torrent Pharma said that it will launch the product after obtaining necessary approval from the regulatory agencies. The Indian regulator had asked companies to conduct local clinical trials, according to sources.

Aman Mehta, Executive Director, Torrent Pharma said: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with MPP and is part of our continued endeavor to make Covid treatments as accessible as possible to patients.”

Cadila Pharma too said that it will cater to the Indian and export markets for this drug.

The USFDA was the first regulatory agency to authorise the use of Paxlovid for adults and paediatric patients above 12 years and weighing at least 40 kgs. The UK MHRA too has approved the drug, along with regulators in countries like Australia, Japan, China and several in the EU. The drug is approved for the treatment of COVID-19 in patients at high-risk of progressing to serious illness.

"We are pleased to partner with MPP to make a generic version of the innovative medicine Paxlovid for the global community and contribute towards reducing the health burden due to the pandemic. We reiterate our commitment to make affordable innovations available to the last man in society,” said Rajiv Modi, CMD, Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

Nirmatrelvir in combination with low dose ritonavir, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness, has shown significant reduction in hospitalisation and deaths.

The FDA granted the emergency use authorisation to PAXLOVID based on clinical data from Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for Covid-19 in High-Risk Patients) trial, which enrolled non-hospitalised adults aged 18 and older with confirmed Covid-19 at increased risk of progressing to severe illness. The data showed an 89 percent reduction in the risk of Covid-19 related hospitalisation or death from any cause in adults treated with PAXLOVID, compared to placebo, within three days of symptom onset (primary endpoint).