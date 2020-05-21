Masks to baggage: India's new rules for flying in coronavirus times

-
India's Civil Aviation Ministry has released a set of guidelines for domestic air travel when it resumes on May 25, Monday. According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), passengers must have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones which has to be verified by CISF or airport staff at the entry gate. However, Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14 years of age.
Social distancing, usage of authorised taxis for commute and more usage of digital payments are some of the norms laid out by the ministry. Following is the detailed list of guidelines by the ministry.
- Passengers should familiarize themselves about the new procedures at the airport.
- Especially, about the norms of social distancing, minimum touch, baggage limitations, Covid-I9 declaration, registering on Aarogya Setu app, digital payments, use of authorized taxis. Expect slower processes and hence avoid last-minute reaching the airport.
- Passengers should download the baggage tag/baggage identification number.
- In the initial stage, the passengers would be entitled to carry a maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage as per the specifications by the airline of his travel.
- Passengers, before entering the terminal, to ensure the wearing of protective gear, as per the prevailing requirements. He will continue to wear the mask throughout the journey.
- The passengers would be required to report at the airport as per revised reporting time i.e, D - 2 hours.
- The passengers should travel in an authorised taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by MHA.
- The passengers shall not travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone. Also, they should not travel if they have been tested positive for Covid-19. The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.
- If a passenger who is not permitted to fly, undertakes an air journey he/she shall be liable for penal action.
- The airlines shall ensure that the boarding pass is issued only after the declaration given above has been made by the passenger. In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR.
- The passenger shall print the baggage tag and affix it on the bag at a prominent place. In case he/she is not able to print the baggage tag the PNR number and the name of the passenger (as mentioned in the ticket) should be boldly written on a piece of thick paper and affixed to the bag or tag it with the help of a strong string.
- Arrangements have been made at airports to guide passengers to walk through the pre-embarkation security screening.
- Passengers should follow the directions as announced by the authorities.
- Passengers should divest of all metal on their body to facilitate security screening. Also, bring only one hand luggage as per specified size allowed by the airlines.
- Security staff will practice 'minimum touch' concept to reduce physical contact with the passengers. Passengers to cooperate with security staff by following the instructions for their own safety and security.
- Passenger should give attention to the various communication materials displayed at the airport about various health advisories relating to pre-boarding and during the flight precautions.
- Passenger to collect the safety kit (three-layered sugical masks, face shield and sanitizer) from the airlines near the boarding eate. They should wear mask, face shield and sanitize their hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scarning of the boarding pass.
- Passenger should give attention to boarding announcements and reach the boarding queue by following distancing.
- Check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self-scanning of e-boarding pass.
- Passengers would be required to show their ID card to the airline staff at the boarding gale.
- Passenger to board the aircraft in a sequential manner as per the announcement by the airlines.
- The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential and passengers are advised to follow the instructions and not to rush to the exit gate.
- Social distance/sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate, aerobridges, coaches, jet ladders, ramps etc
- Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly
- Passenger should use the authorized taxi maintaining the prescribed hygiene protocols. Only authorized taxis are allowed for taking the passenger from the airpod.
- Passengers are advised to follow the social distancing and hygiene while travelling in any mode oftansportation.
- On arrival at their destination, the havelling passenges will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT.
