South African Hindu community to raise Covid-19 awareness ahead of Diwali

-
ALSO READ
Ghaziabad potters expecting low sale this Diwali amid Covid-19 pandemic
UK's famous Diwali celebrations in Leicester go virtual amid lockdown
China says it supports 'necessary, reasonable' reforms to WHO amid EU push
Covid expected to stoke slowest growth in 50 yrs in E Asia, Pacific, China
Major 20 economies see unprecedented contraction amid Covid-19: Report
-
Worried about a possible second wave of coronavirus, the Hindu community in South Africa is raising awareness among people on what should do during the coming Diwali celebrations to make the festival safe.
The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) is engaging a range of experts on the issues during a webinar on October 31.
As we prepare for Diwali, the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 infections is looming, and there is a worrying growth of pandemic fatigue," said SAHMS President Ashwin Trikamjee.
There is a dangerous surge of COVID-19 infections in the US and Europe. A similar trend is likely in other parts of the world, including South Africa, said SAHMS President Ashwin Trikamjee.
The World Health Organisation has warned about pandemic fatigue'. After months of restrictions and lockdowns, psychologists are suggesting that people are longing for social contact and interaction," Trikamjee said.
South Africa's leading expert on the COVID-19 pandemic and the head of the government's advisory panel on the matter, Prof Salim Abdool-Karim, will join Hindu academics Prof Karthy Govender, Prof Nalini Moodley and Pandit Lokesh Maharaj in the discussion, which will focus on COVID-19 compliance and celebrating responsibly with mutual respect for tolerance, cultural rights and responsible use of fireworks.
South Africa's COVID-19 tally stands at 715,868 cases. The country has reported 18,968 deaths due to the coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU