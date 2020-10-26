India's case-fatality rate of Covid-19 lowest since March 22 at 1.5%

-
ALSO READ
India's daily Covid-19 testing numbers among the highest: Health Ministry
Record 830,000 Covid-19 tests done in a span of 24 hours: Health ministry
Loss of smell or taste added to list of Covid-19 symptoms: Health ministry
Covid: 100% rise in recuperations in 25 days; recovery rate spikes to 75.9%
Govt issues fresh guidelines for discharge of coronavirus patients
-
India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 has touched 1.5 per cent, the lowest since March 22 and is continuously declining, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) here on Monday.
"India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. The case fatality rate is lowest since March 22 and is continuously declining. Less than 500 deaths (480) have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country," the ministry said in a release.
With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.
According to the World Health Organisation, CFR is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition, which are fatal within a specified time.
Collaborative efforts of the Union and State and Union Territory (UT) governments have resulted in the strengthening of the health facilities across the country, the Ministry stated.
"As many as 2,218 dedicated COVID hospitals are providing quality medical care. Till date, 25 tele-sessions have been held and 393 institutions across 34 states and UTs have participated in them. As a result, there are 14 states and UTs with CFR lower than 1 per cent," it said.
The ministry said the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 90.23 per cent after 59,105 new recoveries were added in last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 71,37,228).
"India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise merely 8.26 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,53,717. This is the lowest since August 13 when the active cases were 6,53,622," Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, a total of 45,148 new confirmed cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country, the lowest since July 22 when 37,000 new cases were added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU