SP, BSP demand repeal of 3 new farm laws after Delhi tractor rally

-
ALSO READ
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Protesting farmer unions hold marathon meeting ahead of talks with govt
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
-
A day after the violence in Delhi during the 'Tractor Rally' by protesting farmers, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday hit out at the central government and again demanded the repeal of three new central farm laws.
BSP President Mayawati condemned the January 26 violence and tweeted: "Whatever happened during the tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi's heart should not have happened at all. It is 'extremely unfortunate'; the central government too must take it with very extreme sensitivity. The BSP again appeals to the government to withdraw all three farm laws without delay and end the long-running agitation by farmers so that no such untoward incident happens again."
After Mayawati's tweet, SP national President Akhilesh Yadav too took to Twitter: "The manner in which the BJP-led government has consistently neglected, humiliated and accused the farmers played a decisive role in turning the anger of the farmers into resentment. The BJP is the only one responsible for the situation that has unfolded. Assuming moral responsibility, the central government must immediately withdraw its farm laws."
--IANS
vkt-skp/khz/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU