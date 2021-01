SP, BSP demand repeal of 3 new farm laws after Delhi tractor rally

A day after the violence in Delhi during the 'Tractor Rally' by protesting farmers, the and on Wednesday hit out at the central government and again demanded the repeal of three new central farm laws.

BSP President Mayawati condemned the January 26 violence and tweeted: "Whatever happened during the tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi's heart should not have happened at all. It is 'extremely unfortunate'; the central government too must take it with very extreme sensitivity. The BSP again appeals to the government to withdraw all three farm laws without delay and end the long-running agitation by farmers so that no such untoward incident happens again."

After Mayawati's tweet, SP President Akhilesh Yadav too took to Twitter: "The manner in which the BJP-led government has consistently neglected, humiliated and accused the farmers played a decisive role in turning the anger of the farmers into resentment. The BJP is the only one responsible for the situation that has unfolded. Assuming moral responsibility, the central government must immediately withdraw its farm laws."

--IANS

vkt-skp/khz/tsb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)