Four soldiers injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Four soldiers were injured in a grenade attack by militants in district of on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, the spokesman said.

"Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in district," he added.

