SpaceX, NASA aim to launch Crew-4 mission to ISS no earlier than April 23

-
ALSO READ
New crew of SpaceX mission led by Indian-origin astronaut docks with ISS
No toilet for SpaceX crew returning from ISS, stuck using diapers
NASA's Webb Telescope reaches major milestone as 'Mirror Unfolds'
SpaceX Crew-3 launch to Space Station delayed again to November 10
NASA launches latest generation satellite to track hazardous weather
-
The Crew-4 mission will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than April 23, NASA said in a press release.
"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than 5:26 a.m. EDT [9:26 a.m. GMT] Saturday, April 23, for the launch of the agency's Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the release said on Tuesday.
The date provides the agencies time to complete final prelaunch processing for the Crew-4 mission following the launch of the Axiom Mission 1 to the ISS on April 8, the release said.
NASA will conduct a flight readiness review on Friday, which will focus on the preparedness of SpaceX's crew transportation system, the ISS, and its international partners supporting the flight, the release said.
If the launch is delayed on April 23, the crew will have opportunities to launch April 24 and April 25 as well, the release said.
The Crew-4 mission will take NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, to the ISS on the Falcon 9 rocket bearing the Crew Dragon capsule. The rocket will be launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU