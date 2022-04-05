Heat wave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Heatwave in parts of Delhi, no relief likely soon, says IMD
Heatwave to tighten its grip on Delhi; no relief for next 6 days, says IMD
MP sizzles at 43-degree Celsius, no respite from heatwave in next few days
Wet spell over northwest, adjoining central India from Jan 21: IMD
Rainfall in Delhi, northwest India but not on Jan 26, dense fog likely: IMD
-
Heat wave conditions prevailed over most places in northwest, central and west India on Tuesday with Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh recording the highest maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius.
Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Wardha in Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees Celsius with temperature range of 41-43 degrees Celsius prevailing over west Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, few places over Gujarat, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and at isolated places of east Rajasthan, south Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions in most pockets with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets were observed over west Rajasthan, severe heat wave conditions in some pockets over Himachal Pradesh, heat wave to severe heat wave condition in some pockets over south Haryana and Delhi and in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh, and heat wave conditions in many pockets over east Rajasthan, in some pockets over west Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
The heat wave spell is likely to continue over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days, the IMD forecast said.
--IANS
niv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU