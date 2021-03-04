SpaceX successfully tests Starship SN10 rocket after 2 failed attempts

-
-
SpaceX successfully tested its Starship SN10 prototype rocket after two recent failed attempts.
The rocket prototype was launched on Wednesday to an altitude of 10,000 kilometers and then landed back on the ground. However, the rocket exploded about six minutes after landing.
The test launch is deemed successful because the goal was to gather information on how the flaps work to control the rocket when it is horizontal as it is falling back to earth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
