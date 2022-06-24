Sports to progress if Centre, states create plans together: Anurag Thakur

-
ALSO READ
Broadcast Seva Portal's launch will help in doing business- Anurag Thakur
Cannes: Anurag Thakur offers big boost to foreign film shoots in India
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin meets Anurag Thakur in Delhi
Our aim is to make India the content subcontinent of world: Anurag Thakur
Around 17 lakh people visited India Pavilion at Dubai Expo: Anurag Thakur
-
Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur said that sports and players will progress if states and Centre create strategies and infrastructure and organise events and competitions together with the spirit of 'Team India.'
He was in Kevadia, Gujarat for the inauguration of the two-day National Conference of Ministers of Sports of States and Union Territories.
"If states and centre create policies, infrastructure, organise events, competitions with the spirit of Team India, sports and players will get a chance to progress. That is why nationwide thinking must be adopted instead of regional," said Thakur while talking to the media.
"Work will be done on bringing accountability and transparency to sports organisations. Also, we will work on how court cases can be reduced in future and more time and money be devoted to sports," he added.
About the issues to be discussed at the conference, Thakur said that discussions will be held on potential Khelo India events in future, like Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games.
"Players will also get their showcase their talent. There will be a talent hunt and players will also get a chance to progress," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU