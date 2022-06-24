Sports to progress if Centre, states create plans together: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Sports said that sports and players will progress if states and Centre create strategies and infrastructure and organise events and competitions together with the spirit of 'Team India.'

He was in Kevadia, Gujarat for the inauguration of the two-day Conference of Ministers of Sports of States and Union Territories.

"If states and centre create policies, infrastructure, organise events, competitions with the spirit of Team India, sports and players will get a chance to progress. That is why nationwide thinking must be adopted instead of regional," said Thakur while talking to the media.

"Work will be done on bringing accountability and transparency to sports organisations. Also, we will work on how court cases can be reduced in future and more time and money be devoted to sports," he added.

About the issues to be discussed at the conference, Thakur said that discussions will be held on potential Khelo India events in future, like Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games.

"Players will also get their showcase their talent. There will be a talent hunt and players will also get a chance to progress," he added.

