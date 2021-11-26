Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine to be launched in India by December

-
ALSO READ
Govt allows export of Sputnik Light vax manufactured by Hetero Biopharma
Covid-19: Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine
Sputnik's single-dose vax gets DCGI nod for Phase-III trials in India
Single dose Sputnik Light shows 93.5% efficacy against Covid, claims RDIF
Covid-19: WHO seeks more data from Sputnik V makers for granting EUL
-
Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be launched in India by December, according to news agencies.
Russian Direct Investment Fund has Serum Institute as its production partner in India. Its Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said the company believes that Sputnik Light will play a big role in the vaccination campaign.
Meanwhile, Russia's Health Ministry will register the Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17, with shots expected to be available at the end of December.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU