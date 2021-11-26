Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine to be launched in India by December

Sputnik Light Covid-19 is likely to be launched in India by December, according to news agencies.

Russian Direct Investment Fund has Serum Institute as its production partner in India. Its Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said the company believes that Sputnik Light will play a big role in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Russia's Health Ministry will register the Sputnik for children aged 12-17, with shots expected to be available at the end of December.