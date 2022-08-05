JUST IN
Business Standard

SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to jail till August 18

Special PMLA court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu granted 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee on a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Enforcement Directorate | Partha Chatterjee | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Arpita Mukherjee with Partha Chatterjee (Image /Twitter)
Arpita Mukherjee with Partha Chatterjee (Image /Twitter)

Former education minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a special court in Kolkata on Friday in the SSC scam case.

The court rejected a bail prayer of the former minister and directed that Chatterjee and Mukherjee be produced again on August 18 when the matter will be heard again.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

The ED has claimed that it recovered Rs 49.80 crore in cash, jewellery and gold bars from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and a company in joint holding.

The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 18:26 IST

