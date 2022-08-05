JUST IN
ED freezes over Rs 64-crore bank deposits of crypto exchange WazirX
Serum Institute explores new-age vaccine delivery systems for growth
Railways gave 350,000 jobs since 2014, hiring for 140,000 underway: Vaishaw
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, other Congress leaders detained amid protest
T20I: Iyer, Hooda to fight for Asia Cup berth as India look for series win
Uttarakhand tourism department to develop 'Modi circuit' at Corbett reserve
Golfer Aditi Ashok makes disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland
CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
Monsoon Session of Parliament: Centre introduces two bills in Lok Sabha
First Himalayan spice garden inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Doctors flag threat of Chinese manjha, patients undergo life-saving surgery
Business Standard

ED freezes over Rs 64-crore bank deposits of crypto exchange WazirX

The federal agency said it conducted raids against a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd, which owns WazirX, on August 3 in Hyderabad and alleged he was "non-cooperative".

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Money laundering  | cryptocurrency

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

WazirX
The agency's probe against the crypto exchange is linked to its ongoing investigation against a number of Chinese loan apps (mobile applications) working in India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has frozen bank deposits of Rs 64.67 crore as part of a money laundering probe against crypto currency exchange WazirX.

The federal agency said it conducted raids against a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt Ltd, which owns WazirX, on August 3 in Hyderabad and alleged he was "non-cooperative".

The agency's probe against the crypto exchange is linked to its ongoing investigation against a number of Chinese loan apps (mobile applications) working in India.

The agency had charged WazirX last year for alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"It was found that Sameer Mhatre, Director WazirX, has complete remote access to the database of WazirX, but despite that he is not providing the details of the transactions relating to the crypto assets, purchased from the proceeds of crime of instant loan app fraud."

"The lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of transactions between WazirX and Binance, non-recording of transactions on block chains to save costs and non-recording of the KYC of the opposite wallets has ensured that WazirX is not able to give any account for the missing crypto assets," the ED alleged in a statement.

It said the company made no efforts to trace these crypto assets.

"By encouraging obscurity and having lax AML (anti-money laundering) norms, it has actively assisted around 16 accused fintech companies in laundering the proceeds of crime using the crypto route," it said.

Therefore, the ED said, equivalent movable assets to the extent of Rs 64.67 crore lying with WazirX were frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 17:00 IST

`
.