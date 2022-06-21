SSC to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments

-

The Staff Selection Commission has said that it would start the process to fill about 70,000 vacancies in central government departments.
The announcement by the Commission assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week asked various central government departments to undertake recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next year-and-a-half.
The Commission, in its continuous efforts to expedite recruitment process, would be taking up the process of filling of about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices of specific examinations will be uploaded on its website in due course, the SSC said in a public notice.
The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission -- www. ssc.nic.in -- at regular intervals for further updates, the government recruitment body said in the notice dated June 20.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), headquartered in Delhi, conducts the largest number of recruitments - mainly at Group B and C level posts -- in the central government departments through different examinations.
