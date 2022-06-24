JUST IN
Stalin launches Centre for advance mfg; urges faster industry 4.0 adoption

Two centres at Sipcot Industrial Parks inn Hosur and Sriperumbudur also launched; Maturity Index survey also set up to help companies achieve their Industry 4.0 goals

Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu government | Stalin

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin speaks to media representatives after boycotting the Governor's address and walking out from Tamil Nadu Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI
MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday launched a series of initiatives to help the state become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, with a contribution of around $250 billion by the manufacturing sector.

Chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated several projects on Friday, including the Centre of Excellence in Advance Manufacturing, which was set up at a cost of Rs 212 crore at Tidel park in Taramani, in collaboration with Dassault Systems. Sipcot Industrial Innovation Centres at Hosur and Sriperumbudur were among the other launches.

The Centre will provide a dedicated IT engineering ecosystem to support the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and students across Tamil Nadu. It will help in the growth of various industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicles, the state government said in a statement. It added that the Centre will equip the state with latest technologies such as a 3D experience platform for up-skilling and facilitating future-ready innovations.

Stalin also inaugurated two innovation centres at the Sipcot Industrial Parks in Hosur and Sriperumbudur at a total cost of Rs 33.46 crore to nurture industrial innovation in partnership with Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator (CIBI). Each facility has a built up area of 23,500 sq ft to aid budding innovators in Industry 4.0. Stalin urged industries in the state to get set for industry 4.0, so that production can be increased multifold.

The state, in a tie-up with Infosys, IIT Madras and the University of Nottingham, launched Industry 4.0 Maturity Index survey through which companies will be able to evaluate and develop measures to achieve their Industry 4.0 goals. Stalin also laid the foundation for Neo IT Parks in Tiruppur and Villupuram districts, which will come up at a cost of Rs 76.9 crore.

First Published: Fri, June 24 2022. 19:46 IST

