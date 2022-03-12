Stalin thanks Centre for bringing back Indian students safely from Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
In just 4 months in office, we delivered 202 among 505 promises, says TN CM
Waterlogging issue in Chennai to be resolved by Friday evening: CM Stalin
Omicron scare: TN doctors want edu institutions to shift to online mode
Poll saga: CT Ravi confident of BJP sweeping Goa Assembly polls
DMK has edge in TN Urban local body polls after allies leave AIADMK
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday thanked External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar for bringing back safely the Indian students, including those from Tamil Nadu from Ukraine.
Stalin called Jaishankar after receiving the last batch of students from Ukraine at the Chennai airport.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister thanked Jaishankar and the central government for bringing back to India the students in Ukraine.
Russia began its military operation against Ukraine several days back and the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the student rescue operations.
--IANS
vj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU