Stan Lee died from heart failure and breathing issues, reveals death report

creator Stan Lee's death certificate has been released and it states that he died from heart failure and breathing issues.

The death certificate was obtained from the Los Angeles Department of Health. According to People, Lee suffered from aspiration pneumonia, a complication which occurs when one inhales food, drink, vomit or saliva into their lungs.

In a report by TMZ, Lee had revealed that he was battling pneumonia and had to cancel several appearances because of the same.

The man who single-handedly weaved the Marvel universe with some exceptional superheroes was known for his special appearances in the movies and comics based on his work.

The writer behind superhero characters like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, black widow, Thor, Hulk, Captain America and many more, died on November 13 in Los Angeles at the age of 95.