'State cannot be permitted to take benefit of its own wrong,' says SC

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
T20 WC, IND vs PAK preview: India's megastars ready to pounce on Pakistan
Pakistan appoints Hayden, Philander as coaches for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
PM Imran slams political rivals, blames them for destroying Pakistan
We want to keep calm and not think about past results: Pakistan's Babar
-
The Supreme Court has upheld a Gujarat High Court order directing the state government to pay pensionary benefits to a man who retired after rendering more than 30 years of service.
A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said the State cannot be permitted to take the benefit of its own wrong.
"To take the services continuously for 30 years and thereafter to contend that an employee who has rendered 30 years continuous service shall not be eligible for pension is nothing but unreasonable, the bench said.
The top court said as a welfare State, the State ought not to have taken such a stand.
"In the present case, the High Court has not committed any error in directing the State to pay pensionary benefits to the respondent who has retired after rendering more than 30 years service," the bench said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU