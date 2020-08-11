State CMs ask Modi to review 35% cap on disaster management fund for Covid

Almost all of the 10 chief ministers who met Prime Minister via video conferencing today for a review of the current state of play on the pandemic, demanded more money to fight the disease. The 35 per cent cap on state disaster relief funds to fight Covid, was no longer enough, said. They wanted the cap to be lifted. The cap was introduced in July by an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The PM, in his opening remarks, said that if these ten - which represent 80 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country - managed to control its spread, India would be able to defeat the disease. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal attended the meeting. Karnataka was represented by its Deputy Chief Minister. “We are able to work as a team in the fight against Covid-19," the PM told the chief ministers.

However, during the meeting, the Chief Ministers of Tamil and Punjab sought more funds from the Centre and flagged the danger to their economies as a livelihood crisis.





“We've received Rs 512.64 crore from Centre in 2 tranches under Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness package out of Rs 712.64 crore allotted to state. I request this package may be stepped up to Rs 3,000 crore as my earlier request,” Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said .“As we have already fully exhausted State Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (SDRF), I also request an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to fight pandemic.” the Tamil Nadu CM added.

Tamil Nadu wanted Rs 9,000 crore as a special grant to combat Covid-19 and its after-effects on the State’s economy. ‘The GST compensation for April-June, 2020 may be released early,” the Tamil Nadu CM urged the PM.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh sought from Modi a liberal financial package for to fill the collection gap caused by the pandemic, and also flexibility on Covid-related terms of expenditure in SDRF.

Singh said the current cap of 35% in State Disaster Relief Fund for Covid-19 related expenditure, as per MHA guidelines, was not sufficient to meet current requirements. Punjab has seen a 50 per cent decline in revenues for the first quarter of the financial year.



Explaining the proportions of the health crisis faced by Punjab, Singh said though Punjab is conducting 23,000 tests per million for Covid-19, and planned to increase RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests from 12,000 to 20,000 in the next 15 days, it needed to scale up the testing capacity further. He repeated an earlier request to Modi: to direct the Union government institutions in Chandigarh and Punjab to increase testing capacity. Expressing concern over the state's mortality rate of 2.4 per cent, Singh said though it is lower than the all India deaths per million and 91 per cent of the fatality cases were people with comorbidities, it is still higher than neighbouring Haryana.

Patients are coming to hospitals late and 86 per cent deaths have occurred in tertiary hospitals, he added.

These 10 states have a high population density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload. This is the seventh video conference of the Prime Minister with the states CMs since the outbreak of the pandemic. This was also the first meeting of the PM with chief ministers during Unlock 3.0 on the pandemic.

The demand to remove cap from SDRF was made by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan too during a meeting with PM Modi on the flood situation.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the review meeting.