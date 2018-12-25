State editors' guild condemns Manipur journalist's 1-yr detention under NSA

-
The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) Tuesday condemned the detention of journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).
In a joint special general body meeting held on Tuesday at the Manipur Press Club, here both AMWJU and EGM condemned the detention of Wangkhem under NSA, said a press release issued by Sukham Nanda, the general secretary of AMWJU.
The District Magistrate of Imphal West had ordered detention of the 39-year-old journalist who works for a local TV channel, on November 27 allegedly after he uploaded videos criticising the BJP-led governments in Manipur and the Centre for observing Rani Jhansi's birth anniversary.
Wangkhem will remain in detention for 12 months, according to a Manipur government order which said his activities were "prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order".
