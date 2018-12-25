JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bogibeel bridge to link Arunachal Pradesh via 'strategic railway' line
Business Standard

State editors' guild condemns Manipur journalist's 1-yr detention under NSA

The District Magistrate of Imphal had ordered detention of the journalist on November 27 allegedly after he uploaded videos criticising the BJP-led governments in Manipur

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

prison, jail, arrest, police

The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) Tuesday condemned the detention of journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

In a joint special general body meeting held on Tuesday at the Manipur Press Club, here both AMWJU and EGM condemned the detention of Wangkhem under NSA, said a press release issued by Sukham Nanda, the general secretary of AMWJU.

The District Magistrate of Imphal West had ordered detention of the 39-year-old journalist who works for a local TV channel, on November 27 allegedly after he uploaded videos criticising the BJP-led governments in Manipur and the Centre for observing Rani Jhansi's birth anniversary.

Wangkhem will remain in detention for 12 months, according to a Manipur government order which said his activities were "prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order".
First Published: Tue, December 25 2018. 21:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements