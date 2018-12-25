State editors' guild condemns Manipur journalist's 1-yr detention under NSA

The All Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild (EGM) Tuesday condemned the detention of under the stringent Security Act (NSA).

In a joint special general body meeting held on Tuesday at the Press Club, here both AMWJU and EGM condemned the detention of Wangkhem under NSA, said a press release issued by Sukham Nanda, the of AMWJU.

The of Imphal West had ordered detention of the 39-year-old who works for a local TV channel, on November 27 allegedly after he uploaded videos criticising the BJP-led governments in Manipur and the Centre for observing Rani Jhansi's birth anniversary.

Wangkhem will remain in detention for 12 months, according to a order which said his activities were "prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order".