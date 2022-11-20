Stray dogs attack 11-year-old in Ghaziabad, incident recorded in CCTV

-
ALSO READ
International Dog Day - 20 Facts about dogs, founder, celebrations
NEET 2021 counselling: SC quashes plea to hold stray round for vacant seats
A dog temple that draws visitors, even Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Kerala seeks SC nod to kill violent, rabies-infected dogs after 5 deaths
Dog-bite cases: About 1,100 pet dogs registered since April 2022, says MCD
-
Cases of dog bites are rapidly increasing despite measures being taken to curb the threat, with the latest case being on an 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs outside a society in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.
The incident was recorded in the society's CCTV camera.
As per the the recording, the girl is seen being attacked by three dogs. By the time she runs into the society premises to save herself, one of the dogs has bitten her on her leg.
According to sources, the child was identified as Bhavya Gupta is the daughter of Vibhor Gupta, a resident of Ramprastha Society.
The dogs were chased away by the security guard at the gate. The child has been given rabies vaccine in a private hospital.
--IANS
pkt/fs/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 21:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU