Stray dogs attack 11-year-old in Ghaziabad, incident recorded in CCTV

Cases of dog bites are rapidly increasing despite measures being taken to curb the threat, with the latest case being on an 11-year-old girl attacked by stray outside a society in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.

The incident was recorded in the society's CCTV camera.

As per the the recording, the girl is seen being attacked by three . By the time she runs into the society premises to save herself, one of the has bitten her on her leg.

According to sources, the child was identified as Bhavya Gupta is the daughter of Vibhor Gupta, a resident of Ramprastha Society.

The dogs were chased away by the security guard at the gate. The child has been given rabies vaccine in a private hospital.

