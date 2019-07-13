Street children get shelter and canvas to paint, thanks to Artreach India

At first glance, it looks like any other art exhibition. But the beautifully framed artworks hang in the gallery and attract the viewership of a lot more ordinary folks than usual.

It’s the first hint of the fact that this is no ordinary show. The artists offer the second. “My paintings express who I am and where I’ve come from,” says the diminutive Tina as she guides guests through the gallery of works, all produced during a year-long art training programme for the youths of Faridabad-based NGO Karm Marg. “I’m excited to show them my world, but ...