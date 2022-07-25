After Covid setback: MSMEs owed Rs 10.7 trn in pending dues: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tesla manufacturing in India would be a 'win-win' for Musk, India: Gadkari
PSUs asked to route strategic divestment, minority stake sales via DIPAM
Centre looks to build divestment capacity in govt departments, PSUs
Want to use AI for road safety and better mobility: Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system
-
India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are owed pending dues worth Rs 10.7 trillion at the end of 2021, said a report by the Indian Express on Monday about a sector that was among the worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic.
The delays in payments are from private customers, government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs), the report said. Micro and small enterprises are owed Rs 8.73 trillion, or 80 per cent of the total pending amount. 'Micro' industries are worst hit. with 65.73 per cent of their payments being delayed.
In 2020, then MSME minister Nitin Gadkari said state governments, the centre, PSUs, and major industries owed a combined Rs 5 trillion to the MSMEs.
Public administration firms are the worst hit by the delayed payments, the report added. 61 per cent of all the payments due to these firms have been delayed.
It is followed by 55 per cent in the construction sector and 51 per cent in the finance, insurance and real estate sector.
The legally recommended period for payment of dues to the MSME sector in India is 45 days. This, in 2020-21, was 195 days for micro industries. For small and medium enterprises this stood at 6 and 47 days respectively.
Units with an investment of Rs 1 crore and an annual turnover of less than Rs 5 crore are termed the 'micro' industries. 'Small' units have a turnover of less than Rs 50 crore and an investment of up to Rs 10 crore.
'Medium' enterprises have an investment of up to Rs 20 crore with an annual turnover of less than Rs 100 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU