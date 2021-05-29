Students going abroad for studies to get Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai

Students who have secured admission in foreign universities will receive Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai, the (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal announced on Friday.



Maharashtra government had suspended for persons in 18-44 age group due to non-availability of adequate doses. This posed challenge for students who secured admission in overseas universities.



To help students, BMC made the decision on Friday. Covid-19 vaccine will available for such students at Kasturba, Rajawadi and Cooper hospitals. Dose will be available for those with admission confirmation letter ( I-20, DS-160), the BMC said in its circular.

