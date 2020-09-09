Suicides by businesspeople: Seeking help is necessary, say psychiatrists

A small businessman (details withheld to maintain anonymity), with international operations, lost between $2 million- $3 million during the Covid-19 crisis. He owed large amounts to local banks and private sources.

His friend saw signs of depression and suicidal tendencies, and promptly got him help. A mental health professional guided him towards overcoming the shame of asking for financial and other assistance, and the man and his business are now on their way to recovery. Lack of timely intervention and awareness about mental health issues still result in a large number of ...