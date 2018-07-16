JUST IN
Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos successfully test-fired from Chandipur

This test launch comes close on the heels of two trials of BrahMos missile conducted on May 21 and 22 this year in which major sub-systems manufactured indigenously under 'Make in India' were tested

Press Trust of India  |  Balasore (Odisha) 

BrahMos missile. File Photo

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was successfully test fired on Monday from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.

The missile was launched at about 10:15 am from the launch complex three of the ITR and successfully flew in its pre-set trajectory, meeting its mission objectives, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.

Monday's test launch comes close on the heels of two trials of BrahMos missile conducted on May 21 and 22 this year in which the major sub-systems manufactured indigenously under the 'Make in India' campaign were tested, they said.

Through this spate of trials the critical indigenous components including fuel management system and other non-metallic airframe components have qualified to form part of the missile, the sources said.

The missile was successfully test fired on May 21 from the ITR as part of service life extension programme.

"The life extension test firing of BrahMos was conducted from a Static Inclined Launcher, proving the efficacy and longevity of the system which was witnessed by scientists," the sources had earlier said.

BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO and the NPOM of Russia. The highly versatile BrahMos has been operationalised in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

BrahMos has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities.
First Published: Mon, July 16 2018. 15:04 IST

