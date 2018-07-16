Troops kill 1 militant in J&K, foil infiltration bid from Pak along LoC

JUST IN
Business Standard

A gunfight started in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district when alert Army troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC

IANS  |  Srinagar 

File photo of Indian Army soldiers on patrol. Photo: PTI

A militant was killed on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district as alert troops foiled an infiltration bid, defence sources said.

Alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement in Safawali Gali and challenged the infiltrators.

"When challenged, the terrorists fired, triggering a gunfight. One terrorist has been killed in this operation which is still going on," the sources said.  
