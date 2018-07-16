Troops kill 1 militant in J&K, foil infiltration bid from Pak along LoC

-
ALSO READ
Pak shelling: J&K police sounds 'red alert', asks border dwellers to shift
Kashmir encounter: 5 terrorists killed by Indian Army in Tangdhar; updates
Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Keran sector, 6 terrorists killed
Terrorists ignore Ramzan ceasefire, attack J&K Army camp and kill jawan
J&K encounter: Srinagar shut down as people join slain militants' funeral
-
A militant was killed on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district as alert troops foiled an infiltration bid, defence sources said.
Alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement in Safawali Gali and challenged the infiltrators.
"When challenged, the terrorists fired, triggering a gunfight. One terrorist has been killed in this operation which is still going on," the sources said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU