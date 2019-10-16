JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: FM blames Manmohan and Rajan; ED arrests Chidambaram & more
Business Standard

Supreme Court concludes Ayodhya land dispute hearing; reserves order

The bench, after hearing the case for 40 days, concluded the arguments in the matter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SC verdict in Sebi-NCLT legal tussle will set a precedent, say experts

The Supreme Court Wednesday concluded hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and reserved its judgement.

The bench, after hearing the case for 40 days, concluded the arguments in the matter.

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

The other members of the bench are justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
First Published: Wed, October 16 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU