Supreme Court quashes FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua

-
ALSO READ
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Nepal SC to form Bench on judges' seniority for dissolution hearing
Punjab looking into whether protesting farmers sabotaged telecom towers
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy: Report
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR registered by Himachal Pradesh Police against senior journalist Vinod Dua in connection with his comments critical of the government's handling of COVID-19 lockdown on his YouTube channel.
A bench of Justices U.U. Lalit and Vineet Saran said the court has quashed the proceedings and FIR, as it emphasized that every journalist should be protected as per judgment in the matter, Kedar Nath Singh Versus state of Bihar (1962).
The top court while upholding the validity of Section 124A of IPC (sedition), a Constitution bench of the top court had in Kedarnath Singh's case (1962) restricted the scope of the law by prescribing certain safeguards. The court had then said, "a citizen has a right to say whatever he likes about the government or its policies but should not incite violence."
The Bench declined to entertain Dua's prayer for setting up of a high-level committee in each state for prior vetting of sedition charges against journalists of 10-year standing. The bench said, "It will be directly encroaching upon the legislative domain."
On June 14, 2020, the top court had protected Dua from arrest on his plea to quash the May 6 FIR. The complaint was filed by a BJP leader Ajay Shyam against Dua accusing him of instigating violence against the government by allegedly spreading fake news.
--IANS
ss/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU