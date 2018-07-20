Supreme Court stays Madras HC order awarding grace marks to NEET students

-
ALSO READ
HC orders grace marks after Tamil NEET row, admissions after new rankings
CBSE mulls challenging HC order on providing grace marks in NEET
NEET 2018 exam: Physics paper tougher, lengthier than Biology, say students
Neet 2018: Twitteratis offer financial aide to Tamil Nadu NEET aspirants
CBSE NEET 2018 sees 1.3 mn aspirants; SC reserves order on anti-quota plea
-
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court awarding 196 grace marks to NEET students who had opted to write the examination in the Tamil language on account of error in translation.
A bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao stayed the order and issued notice on a plea of the CBSE challenging the high court order.
The bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks and asked the parties to come out with a solution to deal with the situation, saying, "We cannot dole out marks in this fashion".
The bench observed that it appears that after the judgment, the students who opted for the Tamil language are in the advantageous position over others.
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on July 10 ordered the CBSE to grant 196 marks -- 4 marks each for 49 erroneously translated questions -- in the Tamil version of this year's NEET to the students who took the exam in the regional language.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU