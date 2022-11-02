JUST IN
Supreme Court to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear during the day a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday.

Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself, the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 13:33 IST

