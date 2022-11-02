Supreme Court to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice D Y Chandrachud

-
ALSO READ
Courts extremely burdened, mediation necessary: Justice Chandrachud
DY Chandrachud to succeed UU Lalit as the next Chief Justice of India
Assam to get Rs 300 cr as from Centre to improve judicial infrastructure
DY Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 9
CJI U U Lalit intends to focus on 3 areas, including listing of cases in SC
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear during the day a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday.
Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself, the CJI said.
Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 13:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU