One out of every three Indians 'middle class'; to double by 2047: Report

-
ALSO READ
India's tally of crorepatis at 131,000 as 6,000 new ones added in FY22
India's rich club grows to 1,103; Zepto's Kaivalya youngest in Hurun list
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Highlights: Sams, Tilak Varma take Mumbai past Chennai
How are power outages affecting small industries in India?
-
One in every three Indians is "middle class" in India with income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per annum. This number of expected to double by 2047, placing two out of every three Indians in the category, a new survey quoted by the Times of India (TOI) showed.
"By 2047, if political and economic reforms have their desired effect, the Indian income pyramid will have a smallish layer at the bottom, a huge bulge of the middle class and a big creamy ‘rich’ layer on top," says Rajesh Shukla, MD and CEO of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE), that released the "The Rise of India’s Middle Class" report, said.
The report added that the share of the middle class in the total population rose from 14 per cent in 2004-05 to 31 per cent in 2021-22.
The number of "super rich", on the other hand, has risen from 98,000 in 1994-95 to 1.8 million in 2020-21. Maharashtra was India's richest state, followed by Delhi and Gujarat.
Under the report, the population has been categorised into seven categories, due to a lack of a clear definition. The poorest of these "destitute" has an annual income under Rs 125,000. For the richest "super rich", the annual income is over Rs 2 crore.
Surat and Nagpur saw the fastest growth in the high-income segment between 1994-95 and 2020-21.
In the "rich" category, with an income over Rs 30 lakh, every household has a car. In the category of "crorepatis", there are three cars per family.
The survey covered 63 cities with a population of over 1 million.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 13:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU