Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India passes away

-
ALSO READ
Israel carried out missiles attack on suburbs of capital Damascus: Syria
US envoy to United Nations heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians
Former head of Mar Thoma Church Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom passes away
Joe Biden attends Mass at DC church where he worshipped as VP
Ex-''Tarzan'' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee, USA
-
The supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, passed away in the early hours of Monday, a church spokesman said here.
He was 74.
His end came at 2.35 am at a private hospital in Parumala in Pathanamthitta district while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, he said.
The senior priest, who had been suffering from lung cancer since December 2019, had recovered from the COVID-19 infection in February this year.
Baselios Marthoma Paulose II was the eighth Catholicos of the East in Malankara and 91st primate on the Apostolic Throne of St Thomas, the church said.
He was enthroned as the Catholicos of the East & Malankara Metropolitan in November 2010.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU