Swiggy offers free skill-based learning to gig workers, their kids

Online food delivery platform on Tuesday announced a skill initiative to offer free learning opportunities to thousands of delivery executives and their children.

has partnered with Khan Academy, a non-profit educational organisation to provide courses and certifications via its 'Skills Academy'.

The company has also partnered with Google to use Read Along, a speech-based reading tool, to help children of delivery partners improve their reading skills.

"With Skills, we have taken a step in fulfilling our responsibility towards our executives with the focus to create an opportunity for their growth and progress," said Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources at Swiggy.

The academy will offer courses on non-functional topics such as spoken English, time management, hygiene and dressing, computer use, personal finance and mental-physical health and wellbeing.

As many as 30,000 children, as well as young siblings, nieces and nephews of delivery partners can choose to access educational support through Swiggy Skills Academy, said the company.

Within the first few days of its launch, 24,000 children have already signed up with the Swiggy Skills Academy.

